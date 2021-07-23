AIADMK left TACTV with Rs 400 cr debt, says Min

Coimbatore :

“Apart from burdening with a debt, the customer base for the government run cable TV network has also reduced drastically from 76 lakh to 22 lakh due to mismanagement by the AIADMK. But, customers have begun to increase now as 30 more channels have been added to the package. Similar efforts were taken to provide good services at a reasonable cost,” the Minister told reporters in Salem after inspecting the functioning of an e-seva centre.





The IT Minister said that the broadbrand project BharatNet will be rolled out in rural Tamil Nadu at a cost estimate of Rs 1,800 crore. “Chief Minister MK Stalin has given his consent to implement the scheme, which was stalled so far, to provide internet through fibre cables in as many as 12,534 village panchayats across the state,” he said.