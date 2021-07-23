Circular issued to translate all govt files in English to Tamil

Chennai :

Talking to reporters after a review of Tamil Development Department, Thangam Thennarasu said the government was making all efforts to ensure the implementation of Tamil as an administrative language in all government offices at district level. Stating that some files of the government were inevitably in English, the Minister said the Chief Secretary has issued a circular through the department secretary to translate such files into Tamil.





On the proposed conduct of the World Tamil Conference, the Minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin wants to organise the World Tamil Conference in the state. “The government has been receiving requests from many quarters. The CM is also keen on conducting it in the state. He will take necessary action at the appropriate time.”





Responding to Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan’s request a few days ago to the CM that a separate ministry should be formed for Tamil, the Minister sarcastically said, “We already have a department. The Chief Minister has appointed a Minister for it. I am the Minister.” Asserting that awareness and interest on the heritage of Tamil language and its civilization has increased among the people owing to the recent archaeological finds and emotional protests like Jallikattu, Thennarasu said that on Thursday they discussed how to integrate the various efforts to further take the pride of our Tamil language to next generation.





Asked about the heirs of Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigalar living in poverty, the Minister referred to the earlier house allocation to them and said he spoke to them as soon as he learnt it through media reports. The Minister said that the CM would clarify on it soon.