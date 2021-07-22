Directorate of examinations releases time table for supplementary exams

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Thursday released the timetable for those who want to take up the supplementary examinations.
Chennai:
The DGE in a statement said that the State Education Department had released the plus two exam results on 19/07/2021 after calculating the marks of the students in their previous exam records, but there are students who feel that their secured marks are lower. For such students and for others who had missed their previous exams, the DGE has planned to conduct supplementary exams.
The examinations will commence on August 6 and will continue till August 19. The detailed timetable is available on www.dge.tn.gov.in and the examinations will commence at 10.00 a.m and ends at 01.15 p.m. There will not be exams on Sundays and the marks obtained in the supplementary exams will be final for the students, the release said.
