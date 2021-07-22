Daily recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in TN

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu registered 1,872 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 25.43 lakh, the health department said on Thursday. Recoveries eclipsed new COVID infections with 2,475 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 24,81,201.





The number of fatalities climbed to 33,838 with 29 more people succumbing to the virus. As many as 32 districts reported new infections in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 22 districts.





Chennai added 133 new cases, taking the total infection count to 5,36,756 while the toll mounted to 8,305 in the State capital.





Among districts, Coimbatore reported the maximum of 180 cases, while Perambalur had the least with nine. A total of 1,45,584 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3.61 crores till date. Among the 29 deceased, three had no comorbidity or pre-existing illness.





Meanwhile, Minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said the total number of people who received the vaccines in the state crossed the two-crore mark on Thursday. "Significant progress has been made in vaccination coverage and we have crossed the two crore mark. So far, 2,00,05,367 people have been vaccinated," he told reporters.





Two crore people, who received the jabs include 1,11,026 disabled people, 79,585 pregnant women, and 73,726 lactating mothers. The inoculation drive was kicked off across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.





The state surpassed the one-crore vaccination mark on June 13.





Earlier in the day, Subramanian held a review meeting with food safety officials, police, and the local administration department in which it was decided to seal retail shops which sell banned tobacco products like gutkha in the state. "Towards ensuring a tobacco-free Tamil Nadu, we held a meeting with police, local administration apart from the food safety officials. A committee will be formed comprising representatives of the three departments who will take action against those traders for selling banned tobacco products", he said.





Initially, a notice will be sent to the trader after which the shop will be sealed. The public can also complain about the sale of banned tobacco products to the authorities by dropping a message to Whatsapp number 9444042322. The identity of the complainant would be kept secret, he added.