Sterlite Copper partners with SAP to offer real-time tracking

Chennai :

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper on Thursday said it has partnered with SAP to integrate the oxygen dispatch data with the Centre's Oxygen Digital Tracking System facility (ODTS).





Sterlite Copper said it "successfully" crossed the milestone of dispatching 2,000 tonnes of medical-grade liquid oxygen to 32 districts in Tamil Nadu. "Through this effort, we are grateful to have significantly augmented the ongoing efforts to ensure wide availability of oxygen. We have also partnered with SAP to integrate our oxygen dispatch data with the Government of India's Oxygen Digital Tracking System (ODTS), developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology", company said in a statement.





The initiative was to leverage the digital ecosystem which was already implemented in the company's operations and it follows the real-time tracking of dispatch information through the ODTS platform. "(it)is a game-changer in ensuring effective distribution of oxygen to critical areas", the company said.





Sterlite Copper has been upgrading the production and dispatch information on a daily basis on its website. "To ensure multi-level access to supply regardless of location, oxygen cylinders have also been distributed to primary and urban health centres in Tuticorin", it said.





Extending its gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government, district administration and frontline workers on dispatch of medical oxygen, the company said it has been supplying medical oxygen to 32 districts "Since May our team and business partners have also worked tirelessly to ensure that the plant continues supplying much-needed oxygen to all critical areas as per the directions of the concerned nodal agency", Sterlite Copper said.





The company said Rs two crore worth of critical care infrastructure has been provided to the health care providers in these areas and the support has been extended in view of the increased need for suitable medical facilities.





Vedanta said it has set up over 1,410 critical care beds across 21 hospitals, supplied about 15 lakh litres of oxygen and distributed 10,505 personal protective equipment kits all over the country.





The Sterlite copper smelter plant was given approval by the then AIADMK government on April 26 to produce medical oxygen at its facility for a four-month period at the facility in Tuticorin, about 600 km from here.





The unit had been sealed by the state government in May 2018 days after 13 people were killed in police firing during anti-Sterlite protests.