AIADMK to start early campaign for civic polls

Chennai :

In the back ground of opposition AIADMK losing its functionaries to ruling DMK and vigilance raids by the state DVAC against the former ministers, the opposition AIADMK on Thursday conducted a consultative meeting at the party headquarters here at Royapettah. AIADMK party co ordinator O Panneerselvam and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired the meeting in which former AIADMK ministers, MLAs and district secretaries participated.





According to AIADMK insiders the confidential meeting discussed about the upcoming civic polls for rural and urban local bodies and the ongoing DVAC raids initiated by the state government. The party leaders also discussed about the issues that has to be raised in the budget session. The AIADMK also has plans to protest against the DMK urging the ruling party to implement its poll manifesto of providing Rs 1000 financial assistance to women, reduction of petrol diesel price and conversion of electricity payment to monthly basis from two months. The party also asked the MLAs to convert these issues as poll plank.





Party leaders EPS and OPS urged the district secretaries to go in for an early campaign so that the AIADMK candidates have an edge over the ruling DMK contestants. The party also asked the functionaries not to take the civic polls lightly and ensure that the party continues to hold its strong presence in electoral politics. There were also off the record conversations between the AIADMK MLAs on the recent challenge being posed by ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala.





Party seniors also discussed about the ailing presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan and the possibility of replacement. Names of former AIADMK ministers Panrutti Ramachandran and C Ponnaiyan are making rounds for the coveted post.