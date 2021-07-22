Former MP Abdul Rahman elected head of Tamil Nadu Wakf Board

Chennai :

In a meeting held at the office of Tamil Nadu Wakf Board to elect Chairperson of the body Abdul Rahman from Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the allies of DMK, was elected unanimously.





After DMK came to power, Chief Minister M K Stalin, issued orders to reconstitute Tamil Nadu Wakf Board and based on his orders Abdul Rahman was appointed member of Wakf Board on July 13, this year.





The post of Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Wakf Board was lying vacant for long and after DMK coming to power new members were appointed. MLAs from Islamic community are de facto members of the board and recently, board obtained the details of the Muslim MLAs from Tamil Nadu assembly department.