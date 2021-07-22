Pegasus Row: TN Congress rallies towards Raj Bhavan, demands Modi, Shah’s resignation

Chennai :

Leading the party’s rally towards the state Governor’s residence against the union government, Alagiri told media persons here that Amit Shah should have owned responsibility and resigned. “But, democratic people would only do it, fascist minded people like them wont do it,” Alagiri added.





“Through Pegasus, they (BJP regime) have demonstrated how fascist they are. They have demolished the democratic fundamentals of the country. Henceforth, no one knows who to trust,” the TNCC chief remarked.





Claiming that India’s security has become questionable because of the spyware snooping scam, the state Congress said the spyware would relay the conversation of India’s army chief to China and Pakistan. “Our army soldiers can shed blood, but winning (against opponents) would be difficult.

Hence, Tamil Nadu Congress insists that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime should resign, owning responsibility for the leaked information,” Alagiri added.





Mobile numbers of former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and a couple of his staff were among the list of phone numbers released in the expose by a global media consortium on the Pegasus spyware snooping scam.