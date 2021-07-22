DVAC raids are underway in 21 places linked former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar

Chennai :

DVAC sources said that 20 places in Karur district and his residential apartment in RA Puram in Chennai are being raided by the teams since morning in connection with a reported disproportionate wealth case.





Vijayabhaskar was appointed transport minister in the year 2016. He was defeated by in the recent assembly election in Karur by Senthil Balaji, a former AIADMK minister who shifted loyalty to DMK.





Balaji is currently a DMK minister but he also an accused for his alleged involvement in a job scam in transport department when he was a minister from 2011 to 2015 in Jayalalithaa's cabinet.