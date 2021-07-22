Thu, Jul 22, 2021

DVAC raids are underway in 21 places linked former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar

Published: Jul 22,202108:08 AM

Updated: Jul 22,202110:34 AM

Officials from the directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption corruption started raiding 21 places linked to former AIADMK minister for transport MR Vijayabhaskar on Thursday morning.

Vijayabhaskar's house in RA Puram (Photo Credit: Justin)
Chennai:
DVAC sources said that 20 places in Karur district and his residential apartment in RA Puram  in Chennai are being raided by the teams since morning in connection with a reported  disproportionate wealth case. 

Vijayabhaskar was appointed transport minister in the year 2016. He was defeated by in the recent  assembly election in Karur by Senthil Balaji, a former AIADMK minister who shifted loyalty to DMK. 

Balaji is currently a DMK minister but he also an accused  for his alleged involvement in a job scam in transport department when he was a minister from 2011 to 2015 in Jayalalithaa's cabinet.
