Norms flouted as DMK men crowd Vellore jail with Minister

Vellore :

While a COVID test is mandatory for visitors, the procedure was not followed for the cadre who entered both the jails. They were also allowed inside the women’s jail, which goes against protocol. The cadre also interacted with Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini when she requested Raghupathy for a long parole for both her husband and herself. The DMK cadre also clicked selfies inside the premises. These photographs were later shared with the media and uploaded on social media.





When a reporter asked jail superintendant Rukmini Priyadarshini if all COVID norms were followed, including tests for those who were allowed inside, she said, “Prisoners would benefit from the inspection and many shared their grievances. It is essential for our department to redress grievances.” However, there was no direct reply to the query.