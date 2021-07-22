In a declining trend, TN logs 1,891 new cases

Chennai :

Coimbatore reported 183 cases, followed by 141 in Erode, 138 in Chennai, 119 in Salem 102 in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.4 per cent. Cuddalore recorded the highest TPR of 3.2 per cent; Salem, 2.7 per cent; and Chengalpattu, 2.6 per.





The State recorded 27 deaths (10 in private and 17 in government hospitals), taking the total to 33,809. Three deaths were reported in people with no comorbidities. Salem reported 4 deaths, followed by 3 in Tiruchy and Erode each.





A total of 2,423 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 24,81,201. As many as 1,41,248 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.







