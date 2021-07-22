Students confused after Minister’s word on affiliation to Annamalai Univ

Chennai :

This is because the Jayalalithaa University was opened only before the April Assembly polls due to which the university has a board in a government school while the VC – the only appointee in the fledgling university – currently sits in the Villupuram taluk office.





“Other than transferring a fund of Rs 50 lakh from Tiruvalluvar University to Jayalalithaa varsity for official work, no administrative or academic work has been undertaken so far,” a university official said.





Jayalalithaa University was created by bifurcating Tiruvalluvar University bringing institutions in Cuddalore and composite Villupuram districts under it.





The proposed move to attach both Jayalalithaa University and all colleges in both districts with Annamalai University has resulted in students wondering as to which varsity will finally issue their provisional and degree certificates.





Asked about this, a senior official, on condition of anonymity, at Tiruvalluvar University said, “according to rules, even if a new varsity is formed, administrative and academic activities related to students will be governed by the erstwhile university for two semesters or one year. Hence, it will be Tiruvalluvar University which will issue their certificates.”





‘Augurs well for Annamalai University’





They added that the move augured well for Annamalai University, which was sinking financially resulting in many teachers being shifted to government colleges. “While the move would not affect the seniority of the shifted teachers, Annamalai University will become sound financially once various colleges are affiliated to it,” sources revealed.