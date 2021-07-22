Country gun unit busted, 24 arms seized, 19 held

Coimbatore :

Police also busted a gun manufacturing unit functioning clandestinely in a house and cracked down a ‘puja’ shop that was selling gun powder and pellets. In all, a total of 19 persons have been arrested in connection with manufacturing, selling and using the firearms. Multiple teams are on search for a few other absconding accused with suspected links in Karnataka. Acting on a tip off, a police team raided houses at Kelamangalam village and seized 7 country-made guns with the arrest of 7 persons on Tuesday. Based on their information, the police arrested Srinivasan, 45, who was selling gun powder and pellets at his ‘puja’ store.





Further, at Udhanapalli village, 7 more persons were arrested and as many guns were seized from them on Wednesday. “They all had procured the gun from a manufacturer from Thally village. When police swooped on the manufacturer’s house, three prime accused managed to flee while three others were caught. Equipment and tools used to make guns were seized. Inquiries with the arrested revealed that they had also been supplying arms to Anekal in Karnataka,” said K Kiruthikaa, DSP, Denkanikottai. Two others who were into repairing country-made guns were also arrested in Denkanikottai The crackdown was carried out on the instructions of Krishnagiri district SP E Sai Saran Tejaswi.