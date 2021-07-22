Annamalai reaches out to sulking seniors to curb dissent

Chennai :

According to Kamalalayam sources, the new BJP president has already started the tour to the TN villages and has plans to visit 13,000 villages in the state. As part of the public relations drive, Annamalai has started calling on senior party functionaries, right-wing supporters and the general public. Annamalai is supported by influential saffron leaders and work alcoholic party men. Further spendthrift seniors have also started rallying behind the young politician and we are hoping that Annamalai would be a good choice for the state BJP that is fighting hard to improve its vote share on a par with the Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, sources said.





“Our president is young and he responds to the suggestions of party seniors. Further, he avoids the VIP culture that is predominant in DMK and other Dravidian parties,” says BJP state agriculture wing president GK Nagaraj. He responds to WhatsApp suggestions, e-mail complaints and maintains a simple public approach and this is encouraging the cadre. Usually, the cadre greet the new president with a shawl. In Annamalai’s case, he reaches out to the party workers with shawls. We are pinning hopes on the president and are awaiting better political growth in Tamil Nadu, Nagaraj said.





Annamalai is trying to put a system in place where the cadre can be in constant touch with the party leader over phone and he is active on social media. Our president’s social media presence and clean image campaign will help youngsters to follow the BJP, opined Nagaraj.