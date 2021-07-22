Centre’s reply about TN’s CSR share diverted to ‘Clean Ganga’ stuns MP

Chennai :

On Tuesday, the advocate-politician had sought details of the total CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds allocated, sanctioned and spent in Tamil Nadu during the last three years, in Parliament. In its reply, the ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that Rs 627.55 crore, Rs 829.77 and Rs 919.05 crore was spent in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal respectively. Curiously, a table of the list of spending furnished by the Ministry revealed that a fraction of the sum was also utilised for Clean Ganga Fund each year from 2017-18.





Wilson reacted to the reply a day later on social media by tweeting, “The Minister has replied that part of the TN fund has been used for the clean Ganga fund.” He sarcastically added, “I didn’t know Ganga flows through TN!”





Wilson’s cryptic remark comes a day after the deputy Parliamentary leader of DMK Kanimozhi tweeted that she could not see the amenities claimed to be developed by the Union Culture Ministry at Adichanallur archaeological site in the state.