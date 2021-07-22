OPS raps K’taka for moving SC against Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project

Chennai :

In a statement, OPS said that there were media reports stating that Karnataka is worried that Tamil Nadu may claim additional surplus water from Cauvery to meet the demands of Cauvery Vaigai-Gundar Link scheme to provide water to its southern region and has objected to the project in the Supreme Court.





“The objection is a strong violation to the earlier orders passed by Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Board recommendations. Karnataka which has been denying the riparian rights over river Cauvery to Tamil Nadu continues to be jealous and cheap minded raking up legal issues for TN,” the statement from OPS said.





He further pointed out that Karnataka which is upset with Tamil Nadu for raising up the objection to Mekedatu project has now involved in cheap tactics of opposing the downstream river linking projects.





“Karnataka is opposing a project which is no way related to it. The move is just a retaliation to TN’s stand on Mekedatu. Check dams and dams in Mekedatu will affect water flow into TN as the state is on a lower basin, but how will the check dams constructed in TN going to affect the hydrology of upstream state of Karnataka,” OPS wondered questioning the logic of Karnataka.