Siva Sankar Baba's school staff grilled

Chennai :

The investigators recorded their statements as witnesses in connection with the case of Siva Sankar Baba. Sources said that those gave statements to CBCID sleuths include the head mistress of the school, a teacher and a non teaching staff.





Investigators had summoned five school staff to record their statements and of the five three had given their versions on the incidents. Police sources recalled that there were efforts by some staff of the school to show that the godman was innocent.





The Mamallapuram all-women police, based on three complaints, on June 12 booked Siva Sankar Baba and the case was transferred to the CB-CID on June 13. Police apprehended Baba from a lodge at Chittaranjan Park in Delhi on June 16. Police had also arrested a female staff in connection with the case.