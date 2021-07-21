Erode: Village administrative officer arrested

Erode :

The Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Vadugapatti - Vetrivel - has been arrested for allegedly receiving a bribe for name transfer in a patta, police said on Wednesday.





According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing, the VAO accepted the money from a widow who wanted to have her name in the house document which had her later husband's name.





The VAO had demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe and settled for Rs 30,000 after some haggling.





Later, the widow paid Rs 19,000 to the VAO and told him that she would pay the rest after the job is done.





This drove the woman to the anti-corruption wing and the accused was arrested.