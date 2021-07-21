Kamal Haasan says he was happy over TN CM choosing MNM's goal of one trillion economy

Chennai :

“Makkal Needhi Maiam was the first party to set the goal of transforming Tamil Nadu into a one trillion economy. Now I am happy that the chief minister of Tamil Nadu has chosen the path to reach that goal in 2030,” he wrote in Twitter.





In the run-up to the state assembly polls, Haasan accused the DMK of plagiarising its manifesto in the latter’s vision document. He charged that DMK president MK Stalin has copied his promise of providing a monthly salary for home-makers, creation of 50 lakh job opportunities and uplift of people living below poverty line.





“When I said ‘Naame Theervu’, he (Stalin) says ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ with similar meaning. When I said we will pay salary to home-makers, he says he will give Rs 1000 per month to home-makers. We are the first political party to make such a promise based on the Beijing Proclamation. We take out good things from anywhere,” the actor-politician had said.





Meanwhile, Haasan, in a statement, urged the state government to provide details on the fund allocations made to the local bodies in the ensuing budget through a separate annexure like in the Kerala budget.





“The state government which proclaims, ‘Good Governance in Local Government’ should undertake certain reforms for making the local bodies function better,” he said. Pointing to Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan introducing the model of the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund website saying it is better, he said that similarly, during the budget, clear details of the allocation of funds to the local special governance should be published as a separate liaison report.