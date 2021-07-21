18 officials gobble up Rs.35 lakh subsidy allotted via PM Awas Yojana in TN

Chennai :

In total about 23 instances in 8 Panchayats, during the year between 2017 and 2018, as many as 18 accused had joined hands with an intention to defraud the government money, falsified the documents to use those as genuine ones as if the houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY) were allotted to the beneficiaries.





They also swindled the government fund and caused loss. Further, the accused officers released the full amount to the beneficiaries those who did not complete the constructions. The accused officials misappropriated the government fund in the 8 Panchayats namely Nakkanamalai, Girisamudram, Valayampattu, Madhanachery, Chetiyappanur, Pallipattu, Jaffrabath and Devasthanam. Further they caused loss to the Government approximately to the tune of Rs.35.31 lakh , which would otherwise have reached the hands of those below poverty line and eligible beneficiary and the government fund may reach the really those who were in need, DVAC document said.





The accused officers are N.Rameshkumar, Block Development Officer, formerly Alangayam Panchayat Union and now K.V.Kuppam Block, S.Vasanthi, BDO, Alangayam Panchayat Union, A.VincentRameshbabu, BDO, formerly Alangayam Panchayat Union and now Anaicut Block, V.Arunprasad, Zonal Deputy BDO, Alangayam Panchayat Union, T.Rameshbabu, Deputy BDO, G.Srinivasan, Deputy BDO, (Audit), Alangayam Panchayat Union, B.AIagarasu, Overseer, Alangayam Panchayat Union, K.Gnanaprasath, Overseer, formerly Alangayam Panchayat Union now Thirupathur Panchayat Union, K.Thamaraiselvan, Overseer, Formerly Alangayam Panchayat Union and now Thirupathur Panchayat Union, V.Karthikeyan, Assistant Engineer, formerly Alangayam Panchayat Union and now Panchayat Union Jolarpet, R.Vajjiravel, Panchayat Secretary, formerly Alangayam Panchayat Union now Panchayat Union Natrampalli. S.Surendiran, Panchayat Secretary, Pallipattu, M.S.Murali, Panchayat Secretary, Devasthanam Panchayat, D.Rajendiran, Panchayat Secretary, Jaffrabad Panchayat, B.Ganapathi, Panchayat Secretary, Chettiyappanur Panchayat, K.Boopalan, Panchayat Secretary, Girisamuthiram Panchayat, M.Pandiyan, Panchayat Secretary, Madanancheri Panchayat now Elayanagaram Panchayat. and M.Siva, Panchayat Secretary, Valayampattu Panchayat.





The accused officers sanctioned the subsidy under “PMAY-G” to the ineligible persons, who financially sound persons and who does not deserve subsidy by violating the rules and by obtaining bribe from them. Further, few beneficiaries were not at all constructed the houses and they were sanctioned full amount while some beneficiaries have not received the fund.