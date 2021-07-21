State includes B.Pharm graduates for pharmacist post

Chennai :

In a notification released by the state health department for filling the vacancies of pharmacists in primary health centres in Tirupathur district, candidates having completed either D.Pharm (Diploma in Pharmacy) or B.Pharm were made eligible to apply for the post, before July 31, this year.





Anbumani Ramadoss in his demands for the inclusion of the Pharm graduates in pharmacy posts for government hospital on July 11, emphasised that B.Pharm graduates are eligible only for the posts of Drug Inspectors in health department which consists 140 in the state but for pharmacists there are 5,000 posts. However, the state government did not include B.Pharm graduates for the post of pharmacists claiming that they have more opportunities not just in government sectors but also in private companies.





After Anbumani placed the demands, state government in the notification released on Wednesday included B.Pharm graduates for the post of pharmacists. Anbumani said that the notification brings cheer not just to him but also to thousands of B.Pharm graduates. "B.Pharm graduates will get more opportunities through the notification and their livelihood will be improved", said Anbumani, in a tweet.