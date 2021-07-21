What does Stalin's target of making TN economy worth USD 1 lakh by 2030 mean for job seekers?

Chennai :

“We (Tamil Nadu government) have set a GDP target of 1 lakh US dollars within 2030 and I expect your support in the future,” Stalin said, and what followed were a slew of measures that will open create than 1 lakh job opportunities in the state.





Here's how:





1. The Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed with 35 companies are expected to generate 55,054 jobs.





2. The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for nine schemes which would create 21,630 job opportunities.





3. Five new plants were inaugurated in the state and are expected to employ 6,789 people.





4. In total, the 49 schemes launched on Tuesday is expected to create 83,482 jobs.





5. Through the 49 projects to be set up across the state such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Tirupur, Erode, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Chennai and others, the state aims for uniform development to enable the youth get employment opportunities near their home towns.



