Flying squads soon to inspect plan violations at sites

“If there are any violations, notices will be served even in the initial stage of building the ground floor itself to carry out the rectification. Currently, a building is inspected for violation only after the construction is over to issue the completion certificate. Also, efforts have been made to grant approval for building and layout plans within 45 days from the date of application,” he told reporters after inaugurating welfare projects to the tune of Rs 89.39 crore in Erode.





The Minister said that a permanent solution would be found to prevent pollution of ground water, Kalingarayan and Cauvery without having any impact on the functioning of dyeing units in the district.





WhatsApp number for Erode Corporation





Earlier, Muthusamy introduced a WhatsApp number - 9489092000 - for the public to share grievances regarding drinking water, sanitation, street light, roads and storm water drains to the Erode Corporation.





“The issues will be taken to the notice of department officials concerned and an update on the action taken will be sent to the petitioner,” the Minister said.





Muthusamy also inaugurated planting of saplings at the dump yard, where the waste was processed through bio-mining, along the course of the Cauvery, on 3.41 acres through Miyawaki method.