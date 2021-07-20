Justice Murugesan commission submits report

Chennai :

Justice Murugesan committee appointed to look into the representation of government school students in technical education, submitted its report to Chief Minister M K Stalin, at Secretariat, on Tuesday.





The commission, which was formed on June 15, undertook the study of the representation of government school students in technical courses for one month and after the completion of its tenure, the commission has submitted its report. The Judicial Commission has analysed the financial conditions of the government school students and the reason for their under-representation in technical courses.