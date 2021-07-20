Free vax at pvt hospitals soon, says Ma Subramanian

Coimbatore :

Declaring the new initiative in Coimbatore, Subramanian added, “In the next few days after procurement of vaccines, private hospitals will begin the free drive. Thereafter hospitals will display information boards announcing the number of free vaccines to be administered and the entire process will be monitored by the Collector.”The Minister said that representatives of around 117 private hospitals from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Salem districts participated in a meeting to discuss the initiative. “They welcomed the proposal and were forthcoming by contributing their own CSR funds. With the existing CSR funding of Rs 61.45 lakh provided by private firms in Coimbatore, 7,878 Covishield shots could be administered for free,” he said.





The Minister asked private firms willing to contribute to the drive to approach the respective District Collector to gather details on hospitals and the quantum of vaccines that can be purchased, besides other information.





Claiming that Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront among other states to introduce free vaccination initiatives through private hospitals, Subramanian said that the Union government procures 75 per cent of vaccines from manufacturers, while 25 per cent are meant for private hospitals.





On the ongoing vaccination process, Subramanian said that the state received 1.83 crore doses from the Union government till Monday and of this 1.82 crore were administered.





“The State has 1.90 lakh doses of vaccine in stock. And 5 lakh vaccines were received on Tuesday which will be used in the next two days,” he said.





Earlier, the Minister, accompanied by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani, Health Secretary J Radhakrishanan and District Collector GS Sameeran, visited houses in villages around Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to check measures taken against control of Zika virus, which has been reported in neighbouring Kerala.The State government is planning to launch a free vaccination drive through private hospitals in the State, for the benefit of the public, by utilising CSR funds provided by private companies, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.





Declaring the new initiative in Coimbatore, Subramanian added, “In the next few days after procurement of vaccines, private hospitals will begin the free drive. Thereafter hospitals will display information boards announcing the number of free vaccines to be administered and the entire process will be monitored by the Collector.”The Minister said that representatives of around 117 private hospitals from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Salem districts participated in a meeting to discuss the initiative. “They welcomed the proposal and were forthcoming by contributing their own CSR funds. With the existing CSR funding of Rs 61.45 lakh provided by private firms in Coimbatore, 7,878 Covishield shots could be administered for free,” he said.





The Minister asked private firms willing to contribute to the drive to approach the respective District Collector to gather details on hospitals and the quantum of vaccines that can be purchased, besides other information.





Claiming that Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront among other states to introduce free vaccination initiatives through private hospitals, Subramanian said that the Union government procures 75 per cent of vaccines from manufacturers, while 25 per cent are meant for private hospitals.





On the ongoing vaccination process, Subramanian said that the state received 1.83 crore doses from the Union government till Monday and of this 1.82 crore were administered.





“The State has 1.90 lakh doses of vaccine in stock. And 5 lakh vaccines were received on Tuesday which will be used in the next two days,” he said.





Earlier, the Minister, accompanied by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani, Health Secretary J Radhakrishanan and District Collector GS Sameeran, visited houses in villages around Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to check measures taken against control of Zika virus, which has been reported in neighbouring Kerala.