TN Guv, CM extend greetings for Bakrid

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday extended greetings on the eve of Eid-Ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid.





Extending wishes and warm greetings to the Muslim brothers and sisters, Purohit said the day marked the "ultimate sacrifice" of a devout father in obedience to the will of God.





"The festival inspires us to inculcate empathy, practice sacrifice and promote peace and universal brotherhood," he said in his message.





The day symbolised "love, fraternity and service to humanity," he added.





"Let us all resolve to practice the path of prayer, kindness and generosity. May this festival enrich our lives with peace, harmony, prosperity and good health," he said and appealed to the people to adhere to covid protocol by wearing a face mask and maintain social distancing.





The festival of Bakrid is being celebrated across the country tomorrow.





In his greetings, Stalin called upon the faithful to celebrate Bakrid with adequate precaution during the pandemic times. Top AIADMK leaders, O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, also extended their greetings.