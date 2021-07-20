Demolition of temples will lead to mistrust against TN govt: Mutt heads

Coimbatore :

The increasing incidents of demolition of temples in the State in the name of encroachment, will lead to hatred and mistrust against the Tamil Nadu government, four heads of leading Mutts said on Tuesday. The State government should immediately intervene and put an end to the demolition spree, before it leads to unrest, the seers said.





The seers cited the recent demolition of a 125-year-old temple on the banks of Muthanankulam, a pond, by Corporation officials in the name of removing encroachments under the Smart City project. They said such acts have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus across the State.





The majority of Hindu temples were built either on the banks of the river or lakes so that the devotees can take bath or wash their legs and hands before entering the temples, which cannot be claimed as encroachment, Peruru Mutt senior pontiff, Sri Maruthachala Adigalar pointed out.





The officials could consult the head of mutts and other religious persons before taking decision to demolish and provide alternative land nearby so that the temples, symbolising Tamil cuture, can be rebuilt, he said.





Moreover there are hundreds of places of worship of other religions in many areas where Corporation claims to be encroached, but only Hindu temples are targeted, they alleged.





The temples recently demolished included a 300-year-old temple near Basin Bridge in Chennai and 200-year-old Vazhavandan temple in Madurai, Adigalar said.





Those present at the press conference included Kamatchipuram Mutt Head, Shivalingeshwar Swamigal, Goumara Mutt head Kumaragurupara Swamiji, Varadha Peetham head Manikandan Swamigal and Hindu Munnani State President, Kadeshvara Subramanian.





The seers visited Muthanankulam and heard the grievances of the people.