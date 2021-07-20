Deputy director of local fund audit dept under DVAC probe

Chennai :

The disproportionate asset is worth over Rs.37 lakh, DVAC claimed in a recent FIR, registered by Madurai unit.





The accused are S.Parthiban, deputy director, Local Fund Audit Department, Tirunelveli Corporation Audit and formerly Regional Accounts Officer (Audit), School Education Department, Madurai, and his wife T Balaveni.





In the beginning of check period in the year 2014, their asset value stood at Rs.9.6 lakh and after five year - at the end of check period - the asset value was Rs 1.05 crore. Of the total asset, Rs.37.6 lakh was not proportionate to his known source of income, DVAC said after calculating his possible expenditure, salary income and possible savings.





DVAC further noted that he had amassed 49 per cent excess income, disproportionate to his known sources . His wife was listed as an accused in the case because DVAC believe that she had abetted and persuaded him to commit the misconduct to amass illegal wealth, noted the FIR. Both are booked under Prevention of Corruption act by DVAC.