TN to form flying squads to inspect buildings under construction

Chennai :

The minister was speaking to reporters at Erode on Tuesday.





Muthusamy said that presently the officials inspect a building only after its work is completed to check for violations and to issue the completion certificate.





He said that instead, flying squads will inspect the construction site at each stage of building and will mark out the violations and inform the concerned authorities if anything found illegal. The minister said that this would help the building owner also to make the necessary changes in the construction according to the report given by the squad.





The housing and urban minister said that chief minister, M.K. Stalin has directed the officials that building permissions must be given in 45 working days and that there should not be any violations.





Several violations were noticed in Tamil Nadu and constructions without taking into account the Coastal Zone guidelines were rampant in the state. The Madras High court has also made a few observations against the blatant violation of declared norms in the state of Tamil Nadu.