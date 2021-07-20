Record-breaking results to send up cut-off for engg admission

Chennai :

According to a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which conducts counselling for engineering admissions, the cutoff marks is expected to increase this year. “More than 20,000 students are expected to seek admission for engineering courses with these marks compared to last year’s figure of just over 7,000 candidates,” the official said.





As per the results announced by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday, of the 30,599 Science group students who have scored over 91 per cent, 20,145 are girls while only 10,454 boys were able to achieve the distinction.





Similarly, of the 8,909 Commerce stream students who scored between 551 and 600 marks, 7,026 were girls. Even in Arts and Vocational groups, girls performed better when marks were computed.





In all, 8.16 lakh students from government and private schools had registered for the exam this year, including 4.35 lakh girls and remaining 3.80 lakh boys.





As board exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, the mark was calculated in the ratio of 50:20:30 – 50 per cent weightage for Class 10 board exam mark, 20 per cent for Class 11 marks, and 30 per cent for Class 12 practical exams and internal exams marks.