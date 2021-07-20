Higher edu admissions to start from July 26

Chennai :

According to the earlier schedule, the process was about to start only after July 31. However, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said on Monday that the admission process would be held from July 26 to August 26. Engineering admissions would also commence from July 26, he said.





“Applications will be made available online from July 26. All institutions, including arts, science and engineering institutions, were instructed to make arrangements in this regard,” he said.





The results of CBSE Class 12 would be released before July 31, and those students would also have 25 days to take part in the process. A notification would be issued soon, he added.