1,971 new cases, 28 deaths logged in TN

Chennai :

Chennai, which saw a slight increase on Sunday at 150, reported 147 cases on Monday. Chennai currently has 1,683 active cases, while Coimbatore has the highest active cases of 2,777.





Coimbatore recorded 209 new cases; Salem, 136; and Erode, 122. The total number of active cases stands at 27,282.





On Monday, 28 more deaths were reported in the State. The total death toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 33,752.





A total of 2,558 people were discharged from several hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,76,339. As many as 1,34,136 people were tested in the past 24 hours.







