Man builds temple in tank as officials fail on follow-up action

Chennai :

According to local residents, the dispute started some months ago when Suresh (40), a tile worker and a resident of Sindunagar, started building a temple on a channel which was used for diverting surplus from the Murukeri irrigation tank to the Kuppam irrigation tank claiming that he received a ‘Divine Order’ in dream.





Previous Collector A Shanmuga Sundram inspected the spot and ordered the removal of the encroachment. “Suresh also gave in writing that he will drop the plan to construct the temple,” an official recalled. However, after Shanmuga Sundaram was transferred, Suresh resumed the construction and now four deities and a navagraha sanctorum have come up at the spot, said Muniraj, a resident. The illegal power and water supply he drew were disconnected by the panchayat, said K Hari another resident of the area.