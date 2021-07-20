HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of H Raja

Chennai :

Petitions seeking anticipatory bail for H Raja of Karaikudi and V Suryanarayanan, came up for hearing before Justice G Chandrasekharan. The petitioners stated that Thirumayam police filed a case based on a complaint filed by Inspector of Police A Manoharan.





The petitioners claimed that the court already took up suo mottu proceedings against Raja, who appeared before the Justice and apologised, on October 22, 2018. The petitioners claimed they were falsely implicated due to political motive and the Judicial Magistrate, Thirumayam served summons to the petitioners to appear on July 23.





The Judge dismissed their pleas citing that Raja should appear before the Judicial Magistrate.