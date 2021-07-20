Man killed in tiger attack in MTR

Coimbatore :

The deceased, identified by the Forest Department as VC Kunjikrishnan from Muduguli village, was bound to town from his house in the reserve forest area, when the incident happened at 2.30 pm.





He was staying alone, even while his family members had moved to another village following efforts by the Forest Department to shift people out of MTR.





Officials believe that the tiger involved in the attack could not be a man eater as it has left the body parts of the deceased intact. “It could just be an accidental encounter. We confirmed the animal to be a tiger with its pug marks and with injuries on the body of the deceased. Efforts were underway to bring his body out of the thick forest cover,” said an official. In a similar incident in August, last year, a 50-year-old tribal woman was killed in a tiger attack in buffer zone.