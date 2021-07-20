Tough four years, says Sasikala on her life in Bengaluru prison

Chennai :

AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa expelled you from the party in 2011? Why did the expulsion happen?





There were a few AIADMK functionaries who were frequently trying to divide and create a rift between us. Several complaint letters against me also started reaching Poes Garden. We wanted to know who is behind this and their motive. So I insisted to sister Jayalalithaa that she issue a strong statement against me and I subsequently moved out of Poes Garden. Two days later, I got a new mobile number and Jayalalithaa also used a new mobile number to interact with me. That event was well planned one and it worked out. When the issue was sorted out, after three months I returned to Veda Nilayam.





How was your jail experience and how did the prison authorities treat you?





My blood oxygen level dipped to around 65 and I suffered 70 per cent lung infection. Despite my complaints about high fever treatment was delayed for me. I am alive because of God’s grace and the prison authorities were harsh with me. I got a TV only after six months. I worked in the prison garden raising vegetables. And it was a tough four years for me. The basic jail remission, which was given for others, was denied to me. I lost my relatives and parole was also denied for me on several occasions.





Did you expect this 2021 poll results?





A united AIADMK could have won this election. The party lost due to infighting and factionalism. I insisted that the sulking factions stayed together to continue the rule of Amma, but some of them ignored my advice leading to this debacle. I just want all the AIADMK cadre to stay united and will take steps to unite the followers of Amma.