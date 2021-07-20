BJP’s decision on alliance after civic poll dates, says Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said that his party’s stand on the alliance with the AIADMK will be decided once poll dates are announced for the local body elections in the state.
Coimbatore: “Now, our alliance with AIADMK continues. Already, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami had spoken out about the alliance. But our stand for the local body polls will be decided by the party’s high command once election dates are announced,” said Annamalai to reporters in Salem. He was participating in an event to mark the 8th death anniversary of the party’s then state general secretary auditor Ramesh, who was hacked to death. To a query on persisting vaccine shortage, the BJP president claimed that efforts would be taken to get additional vaccines for Tamil Nadu. “The Centre has been taking steps to vaccinate all people in the country with at least one dose by December 31. And, the Centre has allocated Rs 14,000 crore to purchase 66 crore vaccines. Hence, Tamil Nadu may get more vaccines,” he said.
Conversations