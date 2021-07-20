Sasikala’s ‘big lies’ can’t defeat AIADMK, says EPS

Coimbatore :

He made this remark in Salem by referring to Sasikala’s claim that she gave advice on political decisions to former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. “I have clarified several times that Sasikala does not have any relationship with the AIADMK. Our party cannot be defeated, even if she spreads such big lies. She has been doing so with an ulterior motive and people are not ready to believe her,” he told reporters after distributing welfare aid to sanitary workers.





To a specific query on Sasikala’s claim that they tasted defeat in the recent Assembly polls only due to a divided AIADMK, the party joint coordinator retorted that she was there in the party even during 1996 and 2006 Assembly polls.





“Everyone knew what happened then. She has been spreading lies with a plan,” he added. The former chief minister trained his guns against Sasikala, who had been aiming for a comeback into politics after stepping aside during the polls. She had been connecting with cadre over the phone to reveal her plans to take over the party. Denying DMK’s charge that vaccines were wasted purposefully by the previous AIADMK government, Palaniswami said that vaccine wastage happened only due to hesitancy among people during the initial phase and it was not a deliberate attempt.





“As the third wave of COVID-19 is expected to spread, the state government should pressurise the Centre to receive adequate stock of vaccine,” he said. He also charged that the DMK had cheated people over NEET issue by making false promises at the time of polls by claiming that the exam won’t be conducted.





Palaniswami also said that Delta districts would turn into desert if Karnataka builds Mekedatu dam.





Tiruchy meet condemns DMK government





Meanwhile, the AIADMK meeting held on Monday at Tiruchy to discuss the upcoming local body polls resolved to stage a protest against the non-fulfillment of 35 promises for Tiruchy by the DMK.





The meeting was presided by the Tiruchy South District secretary and ex-MP P Kumar. The meeting also planned to organise protests along with the people if those promises were not fulfilled. They also condemned the police for being biased. They claimed that the police arrested a DMK functionary who was involved in sand smuggling but released him soon on bail.