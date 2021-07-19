Allot 50 pc of Railway jobs in TN for Tamils: PMK

Chennai :

PMK Founder S Ramadoss on Monday, urged central government to enact laws to ensure that 50 percentage of the jobs at the level of officers and 100 percentage of other category jobs in all the central government department and Railways in Tamil Nadu should be allotted for Tamils.





"In the recently conducted exams for recruiting senior clerk cum typist for Tamil Nadu by southern Railways only 12 percentage of the selected persons were from Tamil Nadu and the remaining 88 percentage of the jobs were given for persons from other states. It is disappointing that Tamils are continuously not preferred in Railways", said Ramadoss, in a statement.





He also said that it is not the first time that Railway jobs in Tamil Nadu were allotted for other states especially people from North India.





"It is still a mystery that though people from Tamil Nadu participate in large numbers in the recruitment of central government jobs in Tamil Nadu, they still could not be selected. The central government offices in Tamil Nadu are not established solely by the central government but the state government has also contributed for the offices by donating lands but central government is completely ignoring Tamils for jobs in central government offices in Tamil Nadu", he said.