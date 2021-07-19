TN Class XII board exams result announced, separate exams would be conducted if students seek improvement

Chennai :

The much-awaited results of Class XII board exams were announced on Monday with Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released it officially.





The Minister said that 8.18 lakh Class XII students from both government and private schools have registered for the exam this year and out of which 4.35 lakh were girl students.





Accordingly, results and the statement of marks would be viewed in www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.





The directorate further said that students could download their mark sheets on July 22 from 11 am at www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in.





Since board exams could not be conducted for Plus-2 board exam students in the State due to pandemic situations, the marks will be calculated in the ratio of 50:20:30 formula.





According to the formula, 50% weightage will be given to the Class 10 board exam scores, 20% weightage to Class 11 board exam marks, and 30% weightage to Class 12 practical exams and internal exams marks.





The Minister also said that a total of 30,600 students in the Science group have scored marks between 551 and 600 against last year's figure of only 1,867. He said similarly, as many as 8,909 Commerce stream students have scored marks between 551 and 600 against the previous year's figure of only 4,437.





He said the if the students were not satisfied with the marks, they could appear for the improvement exam, which is expected to be held by September after getting clearance from health experts and the Chief Minister.





"A separate notification will be issued in this regard", he said adding "exams for the private candidates will also be held along with the students, who seek for the improvement in the marks".