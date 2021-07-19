All 34 Aavin GMs transferred in revamp

Vellore :

The move includes the GMs of the 25 district units and the 9 GM cadre officers in Chennai marketing and dairy offices.





While speaking to DT Next, Aavin MD KS Kandasamy said, “The move will ensure a new line of thinking as most officials have been in their posts for quite some time. The new officials will bring in new perspectives which will ultimately benefit the milk major.” Stating that reviews of current working patterns revealed the necessity for this move, Kandasamy added, “The management has to move toward a liberalised process if the federation was to ensure continued profits.” He also stated that all milk DR (deputy registrars) attached to the 25 milk unions would also be shifted soon. Referring to milk procurement, he said, “Officials stick to the age-old fat and solid non-fat (SNF) criteria to pay milk farmers, not realising that in rural areas, cows would provide milk of a higher quality. But they would allegedly water down milk to meet the fat and SNF criteria for which they would receive payment. “Hence there is a move to create regional flying squads to inspect when cows are milked,” he said.





Dairy Minister SM Nasar refuted claims of corruption against the officials and claimed they were transferred for administrative reasons. “Aavin is investigating the corruption charges but the transfer order has nothing to do with corruption. They were for administrative reasons,” the Minister said. SA Ponnusamy, founder president, Tamil Nadu Milk Agents and Workers welfare association, said, “Never before in the history of Aavin have 34 corrupt officials been transferred in one go. However, the transfer is not a punishment for the officials as they should be suspended and then proper investigation should be carried out,” said Ponnusamy.