STATE BOARD RESULTS TODAY, Admissions to HEIs after CBSE results: Minister

Chennai :

“We also need to take into consideration TN CBSE students. Therefore, regular admissions to higher educational institutions will take place accordingly,” the Minister said. The CBSE is expected to announce its Class 12 results before July 31.





The Minister also pointed out that even if the results were not published for CBSE and other stream students, they could still enrol for courses after producing their mark sheets, and accordingly, they would get their seats.





More than eight lakh students had registered for the State board exams. The marks were calculated using a formula prescribed by the School Education Department recently as exams were cancelled due to the pandemic situation. A total of 50 % weightage was given to Class 10 marks, 20 % to Class 11 results and 30% weightage for Class 12 practicals/internals.





“It is better to release the results so that we could get clarity and the cut-off marks that would be calculated in the engineering admissions,” said K Ameed, a Class 12 student.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran said that the government’s plan to begin admissions for both State Board and Central Board is welcome. “However, it should not be delayed,” he added.





A notification from the Directorate of Government Examination on Friday said that the results and the statement of marks could be viewed on www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. The Directorate further said that students could download their mark sheets on July 22 from 11 am at www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in.