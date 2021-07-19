Stalin to invite Prez for MK portrait unveiling, meet with PM deferred

Chennai :

“The State government has planned to unveil the portrait of former CM M Karunanidhi on his death anniversary which falls on August 7 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Stalin is set to meet the President at 12 noon and invite him to unveil the portrait. He will also present a memorandum to Kovind on the various issues affecting Tamil Nadu,” said a State government official on conditions of anonymity.





Earlier, the Chief Minister had planned to meet PM Modi during his visit to Delhi to urge the Union government not to accord permission to Karnataka to build the Mekedatu dam but as the monsoon session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday, Stalin deferred his meeting with the Prime Minister. However, all demands of the State government will be present in the memorandum, according to sources.





The meeting proposal was mooted after Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa met Modi regarding the dam issue last week. Stalin is also expected to invite Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for unveiling the portrait of Karunanidhi. Sources, however, said that once the President confirms his date, an official announcement will be made by the state government. This is the second visit of Stalin to Delhi after becoming Chief Minister. More on P4