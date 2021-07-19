Not only Mekedatu, Yargol dam a flashpoint in K’taka-TN row

Chennai :

The Mekedatu dam issue has taken forefront mainly due to the aggressiveness shown by Karnataka in commencing construction. Recently, the state government conducted a meeting of all legislative parties and sent a delegation to Delhi to submit the resolutions passed against Mekedatu. But, Karnataka’s moves continued as its Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa himself visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to give permission for Mekedatu dam.





The only point kept as defense by Karnataka is that Tamil Nadu too has implemented two projects without their permission. Speaking about the projects, an official attached to Water Resources Department, on request of anonymity, said that the Kundah and Sillhalla projects are hydroelectric projects and are not meant for storage of water.





The official also said that on the contrary Mekedatu dam is a multipurpose balancing reservoir which is intended to store water and to supply water for Bengaluru city and Ramanagara district.





Even Chief Minister MK Stalin clarified that the two hydroelectric projects of Tamil Nadu will not harm water supply to Karnataka and even the neighbouring state knows the issue well, but is still bringing them for their defence whenever Tamil Nadu highlights Mekedatu issue.





Similarly, another dam in dispute is the Yargol dam constructed across river Markandeya, one of the tributaries of South Pennai River. Political parties in Tamil Nadu have been opposing the project right from the start as they claim that the northern districts will suffer from drought if the dam is constructed.





“Yargol dam will completely prevent the entry of South Pennai into Tamil Nadu and Sathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai district, which is fed by the river, will never see water again. I do not think that Karnataka has obtained any permission for Yargol dam,” said CPI state secretary R Mutharasan.





He also said that like Mekedatu issue, political parties should stand united on Yargol dam project too.





Meanwhile, the state had already started pressurising the Centre to setup a tribunal for Yargol dam as it will affect water supply to 870 acres of farm lands in Krishnagiri district alone.