T’malai Collector orders arrest of trader for defaulting farmers’ dues

Tiruvannamalai :

The move was initiated on the issue being highlighted in the columns of this paper about farmers locking the main gate of the regulated market at Desur over non-payment of arrears for over three months.





Officials said that trader C Srinivasan of Chetpet was in the habit of collecting paddy from farmers and then paying them their dues in small instalments. “He was indulging in this practice for over 10 years,” they added.





In the latest incident, Srinivasan had collected 5,081 bags of paddy worth Rs 53.71 lakh from 159 farmers between May 5 and June 25 and had demurred payment to the farmers. Following the publication of news, the incident was verified and found true based on which action was taken,” Murugesh also warned that paddy traders who indulged in similar tactics would be given the same treatment if they persistently delayed payment.





On Saturday, the Collector after visiting some DPCs (direct purchase centres) said 1.17 lakh metric tonnes paddy – in the current kharif season -was collected from 24,826 farmers through 71 DPCs for which a total amount of Rs 225.31 crore was paid directly to the farmers’ accounts.