Conductor suspended for issuing women’s free tickets to North Indians for money

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus conductor was placed under suspension in Salem on Sunday for issuing tickets meant for free travel of women to a group of north Indians after collecting the fare from them
Coimbatore: The fraud came to light when the flying squad sleuths from the department stopped the bus bound to Salem old bus terminus for a check. They were shocked to find that as many as 21 north Indian passengers had tickets that were supposed to be given to women passengers for free travel. The conductor Naveen Kumar, 35, had pocketed Rs 6 for each ticket issued to them. The north Indians too were unaware of what was printed in the tickets given to them due to the language barrier. Even while the inquiry was underway with the bus crew, the flying squad sleuths made arrangements for an alternative bus for passengers. Following this, the transport department officials placed the bus conductor under suspension and inquiries are on for further departmental action.
