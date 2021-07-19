In sharp surge, 18,000 cusecs realised at Biligundlu

Coimbatore :

It was 6,000 cusecs on Saturday evening and increased gradually to 12,000 cusecs on Sunday morning and further to 18,000 cusecs at 5 pm.





With more rains pounding the catchment areas in Karnataka, the water flow into the state is likely to increase further in the coming days. The release of water from the neighbouring state comes after storage levels in both KRS and Kabini dams reached comfortable positions due to heavy rains. A total of around 17,384 cusecs has been released from both the dams on Sunday morning. With rains continuing to lash along the course of river Cauvery, the inflow realised at Biligundlu remains ostensibly higher than the discharge from the neighbouring state. Tourists were however banned from visiting the Hogenakkal falls due to COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the water from Biligundlu is expected to reach Mettur by Sunday night.





The storage level in the dam stood at 71.870 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet at 8 am on Sunday. Then, the inflow realised at the reservoir was 4,181 cusecs while 5,000 cusecs have been released for Delta irrigation.





The officials are hopeful that the water level in the dam would go up considerably once the inflow increases. Earlier, the storage level in Mettur dam began to dip after it was opened up for Delta irrigation on June 12.