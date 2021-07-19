S.Rly introduces fully reserved special trains

Chennai :

Weekly superfast special train (no 07387) will leave Yesvantpur at 10.45 pm on Fridays on and from July 23 and reach MGR Chennai Central at 5.05 am the next day until further advice. Train no 07388 will leave MGR Chennai Central at 11.30 pm on Saturdays on and from July 24 and reach Yesvantpur at 6 am the next day. Train no 07387 will have an additional stoppage at Perambur.





Weekly special train (no 07391) will leave Yesvantpur at 11.55 pm on Sundays on and from July 25 and reach Mangalore Central at 4.05 pm the next day. Train no 07392 will leave Mangalore Central at 8.25 pm on Mondays on and from July 26 and reach Yesvantpur at 1 pm the next day.





Train no 07393 will leave Yesvantpur at 8.45 pm on Friday on and from July 23 and reach Puducherry at 7.15 am the next day. Train no 07394 will leave Puducherry at 10.30 pm on Saturday on and from July 24 and reach Yesvantpur at 8.10 am the next day. Train no 07393 will have an additional stoppage at Attur.





Daily special train (no 07389) will leave Yesvantpur at 8 pm on and from July 23 and reach Kannur at 9.45 am the next day. Train no 07390 will leave Kannur at 6.05 pm on and from July 24 and reach Yesvantpur at 7.50 am the next day. Weekly AC special train (no 07385) will leave Yesvantpur at 3.20 pm on Thursdays on and from July 22 and reach Kochuveli at 6.50 am the next day. Train no 07386 will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 pm on Fridays on and from July 23 and reach Yesvantpur at 4.30 am the next day.





Garib Rath tri-weekly special train (no 07395) will leave Yesvantpur at 8.45 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays on and from July 29 and reach Kochuveli at 1.10 pm the next day. Train no 07396 will leave Kochuveli at 5 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, Mondays on and from July 30 and reach Yesvantpur at 9.30 am the next day.





Advance reservation for all trains except the Garib Rath (train no 07395/07396) are open. Reservation for the Garib Rath would open at 8 am on July 19.





Special trains restored





The South Western Railway has notified the restoration of two pairs of special trains connecting Chennai to Bengaluru and Hubali.





Bengaluru - MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi special train (no 02028/02027) comprising nine AC chair cars, one first class AC chair car would be operated from July 21 till further notice.





Hubali - MGR Chennai Central weekly (Wednesday) special train (no 07333) comprising an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, seven sleeper class and five general second class coaches would be operated from July 21 till further notice. Chennai - Hubli train no 07334 would be operated from Chennai to Hubali from July 22, a statement said.