PANDEMIC DEATHS NOW DOWN TO 29

Coimbatore recorded 220 new cases, while Chennai climbed to the second spot with 150 cases. These two were followed by Salem with 142 new cases, Erode 128, Tirupur 121 and Thanjavur 120. The State notified 29 deaths, including four each in Chennai and Coimbatore. The toll now stands at 33,724.





The Health Department bulletin said 2,743 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 24,73,781. With this, the active cases in the State stands at 27,897. The highest is in Coimbatore (2,927), followed by 2,220 in Erode and 1,765 cases in Thanjavur. In the last 24 hours, 1,42,515 persons were tested for the infection, the bulletin added.