BJP functionary on run booked under Pocso Act

Chennai :

Parthasarathy, who is a member of the BJP’s advocate wing, had already been arrested in 2018 for misbehaving with a woman. Kodungaiyur police had recently registered a case as the same woman complained that he continued to harass her.





After remaining absconding since then, he has now been booked under Pocso Act after the woman’s minor daughter lodged a complaint that he molested her. A hunt has been launched for him.





Meanwhile, Roaypuram police arrested a 22-year-old man for marrying a minor girl and sexually assaulting her. His friend who aided the marriage was also arrested.





The accused were identified as M Karthik of Puzhal and his friend M Chandrabose (21) of Sholavaram. Police said the 14-year-old victim’s parents are separated and she was in the custody of her mother.





Similarly, Washermenpet all-women police have arrested a 24-year-old from Andhra Pradesh for marrying a minor girl in the city. They are now searching for the girl’s parents. The accused, Akilagunda Ramesh, is said to be speech-impaired. He reportedly married the girl in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of her parents.